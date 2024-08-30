Man facing federal child porn charges; daycare where he worked issues statement

DAYTON — A man facing federal porn charges was a former employee of a local daycare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

David Snell, 35, is the focus of a federal investigation into child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday at a house on Brookline Avenue in Dayton.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 35-year-old man in position of ‘public trust’ facing federal child porn charges

According to a hearing Thursday for Snell in U.S. District Court in downtown Dayton, Snell is charged on single counts of production of child porn, coercion and enticement involving child porn, and receipt of child porn.

“Snell has held positions of public trust and HSI wants to identify any other victims/survivors,” an unnamed spokesperson with Homeland Security Investigations Michigan and Ohio said in a prepared statement released Thursday afternoon.

Mini University, Inc. posted on social media that Snell was briefly employed at their Hope Center location at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The post states that Snell was immediately fired from the daycare after they were informed of his arrest.

“I want to assure you Mini University followed all proper protocols for vetting Mr. Snell, which included ensuring we had approval from the state that he was eligible for employment. This information was based on his BCII/FBI fingerprints and background check, which was completed and on file before hire. Our internal investigation has not revealed any illicit activity from Mr. Snell or any employee,” Kim Frisez, vice president of human resources wrote.

Federal prosecutors asked the court to keep Snell in jail before his trial. A pre-trial detention hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 4, with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 10.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



