35-year-old man in position of ‘public trust’ facing federal child porn charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man arrested this week by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of the federal charges accusing him of making and receiving child pornography.

The accused is David Snell, 35, who is the focus of a federal investigation into child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday at a house on Brookline Avenue in Dayton.

According to hearing today for Snell in U.S. District Court in downtown Dayton, Snell is charged on single counts of production of child porn, coercion and enticement involving child porn and receipt of child porn.

If convicted as charged, Snell could be sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison and fined $250,000 on the first count, 10 years to life and a $5,000 fine on the second count, and 5 to 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine on the third count.

Two of those counts also carry mandatory sex offender registration and notification requirements, according to federal court.

Federal prosecutors asked the court to keep Snell in jail before his trial. A pre-trial detention hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 4, with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 10.

The case has been sealed, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Snell’s wife and attorney declined comment when approached by News Center 7.

