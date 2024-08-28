Wife of Springfield company’s president killed in crash on I-70

MADISON COUNTY — The wife of a local business executive was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Madison County last week.

Jessica Ross Sheehan, 33, of Columbus, died on Aug. 21 after her 2022 Mercedes GLC was hit by a box truck on I-70 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jessica Ross Sheehan was the wife of Patrick Sheehan, the president of the longtime Springfield company Sheehan Brothers Vending, the company confirmed in a social media post.

State troopers said the box truck was going westbound on I-70 when it traveled off the left side of the road into the center median. It then continued through the center median, into the eastbound lanes, and hit Mercedes.

Sheehan died from her injuries at the scene. The driver and passenger of the box truck were not injured.

An obituary shared by her husband said she was hit while on her way home “after spending a beautiful day with family in Springfield.”

Sheehan Brothers Vending shared a statement on their social media page, saying they “appreciate every single person that has reached out to us here at Sheehan Brothers Vending expressing their condolences. We ask that you please give Patrick and the Sheehan family privacy during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation.

