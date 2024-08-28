‘I’m not gonna put up with it;’ Sheriff wants mall to pay reward after alleged shoplifter captured

BUTLER COUNTY — After deputies arrested an alleged shoplifter, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking a mall to pay the $5,000 reward.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tiara Lashae Roberts, 35, was arrested and booked in the Butler County Jail for a theft that took place last week at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center.

Roberts and another woman are accused of stealing $2,300 in clothes on Aug. 21.

The sheriff’s office offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In a press conference, Jones said this is a continued problem at the mall.

“The Liberty Mall, Liberty Township, Ohio.. this is where these thefts take place and from this day I’m going to go ahead and charge the Liberty Mall for the $5000 reward. They should have to pay this, they don’t do the proper security out there, they don’t take care of it. Somebody’s going to die,” Jones said.

The other suspect in the theft has not been arrested.

