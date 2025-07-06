TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes several lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Several lanes on Interstate 75 are closed due to a crash. The crash occurred in the southbound contraflow lane near Stanley Avenue in Dayton. Traffic cameras show authorities also blocking the left lane of travel on the northbound side of the interstate.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group