Dayton woman accused of stealing over $2,000 in clothing arrested

BUTLER COUNTY — A Dayton woman accused of stealing clothing worth over $2,000 has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tiara Lashae Roberts, 35, was arrested and booked in the Butler County Jail for a theft that took place last week at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were looking for two women accused of stealing $2,300 in clothes. This included Nike merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Aug. 21.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects were caught on video as they left the area.

“This is an ongoing problem at Liberty Center, and we will continue prosecuting every shoplifter we can,” said Sheriff Jones.

The investigation continues as they attempt to identify more suspects.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



