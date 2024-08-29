2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old girl

DAYTON — Two men have been arrested in connection to a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed while sleeping in Dayton.

Antawan Benson Jr. and Javen Conner were arrested in connection to the death of Isabella Amor-Carlos who was killed after her home on W. Fairview Avenue was hit by gunfire Friday, according to a Dayton police source.

Conner is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge.

Benson is facing a weapons charge.

Both were arrested by Dayton police Wednesday at a home in the 5000 block of Derby Road in Jefferson Township, according to online jail records.

We are working to learn what led police to the two men and when they are due in court.

We will continue to follow this story.

Isabella Carlos (Photo contributed by family)

