‘We just want justice’ Biological father of girl shot, killed while sleeping in her bed speaks out

DAYTON — The biological father of a 12-year-old girl shot and killed in her sleep is sharing his pain.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Isabella Amor-Carlos was asleep in her bed when her home was hit with gunfire.

Dayton police said multiple homes were shot and over 30 rifle shell casings were found in the area.

Isabella’s biological father, Emmanuel Carlos, said he got a call from a family member the day after the shooting to let him know his daughter had died.

“For me to see this, I was shocked. I was really shocked.” Emmanuel said. “We just want justice for Isabella, we want justice.”

He said he and his wife faced addiction and left to get treatment in Baltimore, Maryland.

Two neighbors on Fairview Avenue were given custody of his three kids.

Dayton police believe the home hit was the intended target, but the people inside were not.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps them find the person who killed Isabella.

Information can be shared anonymously at (937) 222-STOP or here.

