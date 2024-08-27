$10,000 reward offered for information on shooters who killed 12-year-old sleeping in her bed

DAYTON — There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads police to whoever killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her bed last week.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to police and the mayor about the shooting. The mayor says keeping children safe is a “clear paramount” goal tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Isabellas Amor-Carlos was shot and killed while she was asleep in her bed inside her home on W. Fairview Avenue not long after midnight on Friday.

The home, as well as at least one other neighboring house, was hit by gunfire from the street. Police found over 30 rifle shell casings at the scene and said there appeared to be two shooters.

On Tuesday, a $10,000 cash reward was announced as police continue to ask for the community’s help. It’s being offered by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the two shooters that police believe opened fire on the homes.

“We do believe people in the community know who did it and we ask them to come forward on this case,” Major Brian Johns, of Dayton Police, said. “A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in her bed and that’s just something we can’t stand for.”

