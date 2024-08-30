Deputies investigating drowning at Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE, Logan County — Officials are investigating a drowning in Logan County on Friday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

After 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a drowning at Indian Lake.

The sheriff’s office said this matter is under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and will provide updates.

