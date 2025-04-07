Charges approved for 18-year-old hurt in shooting that also injured 12-year-old girl, teen boy

XENIA — Charges have been approved for one of three people injured in a shooting in Xenia on Friday.

Xenia Police announced Monday afternoon that they presented information from their investigation to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, who then approved a warrant for 18-year-old Braylen Gearheart on several charges, including attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Gearheart was one of three people hurt in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

Once released, police said he’ll be booked into the Greene County Jail and held on a $1 million bond.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Xenia Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hivling St on reports of a shooting.

Police previously said a 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had shot at her and her son, and that two juveniles had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found three people who had been shot.

The victims were identified as Gearheart, a 12-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male.

The preliminary investigation showed that all the people involved in the shooting knew each other, according to police.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or contact the lead investigator, Detective Reed at creed@cityofxenia.org. You can also leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

