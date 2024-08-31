‘Sky’s the limit;’ New music venue, apartment complex could be coming to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — People are excited about an indoor entertainment spot coming to Huber Heights.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said the idea for an indoor year-round venue came from a company that did something similar in Cincinnati.

He said he likes the idea of more people coming to the city.

It will go up on Executive Boulevard, close to the Rose Music Center.

Gore said the Rose has had success but since it’s only open during the nicer months, the city wanted to expand.

He said the tax revenue from the new venue would help the city.

“We use that money to subsidize our parks. So we’re going with our parks. As our population is growing, we want to offer more quality of life amenities to our residents,” Gore said.

One Huber Heights resident said he likes the progress.

“Kids need a place to go a safe place to go and hang out. That would be good if that revenue actually went back to the community,” Stan Peoples said.

Gore said the plan for the entertainment district also includes a new apartment complex and more businesses moving into the area.

“Really the sky’s the limit here for us. And every time we get a new business, who wants to come here just helps with the overall impact of the entertainment district,” he said.

Gore said he expects to share more information on the venue within the next 30 days.

