‘You were perfect;’ Johnny Gaudreau’s wife speaks out after Columbus NHL star’s tragic death

COLUMBUS — The wife of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has broken her silence following his tragic death.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, took to social media Saturday morning with two posts dedicated to her late husband.

First, accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple through the years, she said, “Thank you for the best years of my life.”

“Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so, so much. You were perfect,” she wrote. “Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

She also shared a carousel of photos of Johnny with the couple’s two children and called him “the absolute best dad in the world.”

“So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” she wrote. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey when they were hit by a man driving a Jeep on Thursday night, New Jersey State Police confirmed. Both brothers died from their injuries.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the brothers. He is being held in Salem County Correctional Facility and is being held on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of death by auto.

The brothers were expected to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday afternoon, according to our sister station Boston 25 News.

Gaudreau was preparing for this third season with Columbus in 2022. Before signing with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau played eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

