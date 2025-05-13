2 people injured after car crashes into porches of multiple houses

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car hit a pole and then crashed into multiple porches Tuesday morning.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman about the crash.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Witnesses on scene said the car was traveling at an accelerated rate of speed and then hit a pole. The driver overcorrected, and then that’s when the vehicle hit a couple of the houses,” Coleman said.

The car hit the porches, railings, and banisters of the houses.

Coleman said that two people were removed from the car in non-life-threatening condition and were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police are still investigating and trying to determine the reason for the crash.

“The driver will be cited for reasonable control. Through their witness statement and through their interview with the officer, they didn’t make any statements that they were trying to avoid something or someone that was in the road,” Coleman said.

Police are urging drivers to slow down and go the speed limit since the number of fatal car accidents increases between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The 100 deadliest days of summer are about to start. We want people to survive, not only through the summer, but throughout the rest of their lives,” Coleman said.

Following the multiple fatal crashes that have happened recently, Coleman said drivers need to be more cautious.

“Drive safely, slow down, and make sure you make it to your destination. That’s all we ask for,” Coleman said.

