Family releases statement after death of Columbus NHL star, brother on eve of sister’s wedding

COLUMBUS — The family of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has released a statement following the death of the 31-year-old and his brother Matthew.

The Gaudreau brothers were riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey when they were hit by a man driving a Jeep on Thursday night, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit Johnny and Matthew, 29. Higgins was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol. He is being held in Salem County Correctional Facility and is being held on on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of death by auto

A probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News revealed that Higgins “stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers prior to the accident.” A New Jersey State Trooper administered a field sobriety test, “which he failed.”

The brothers were expected to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday afternoon, according to our sister station Boston 25 News.

Jim Gaudreau, the uncle of Johnny and Matthew, released a statement to CBS News on Friday on behalf of the family:

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans.

We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.

From all our families and the bottom of our hearts (the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello and Joyce Families).”

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the NHL. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames before signing a seven-year deal with Columbus in 2022.

The Blue Jackets said Gaudreau “was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the team said in a statement. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.”

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 9: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates past Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at the Amalie Arena on April 9, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

