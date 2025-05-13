21-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A 21-year-old is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton Monday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a crash was reported at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard at approximately 8:49 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

A Kia Amanti and a Suzuki GSX motorcycle collided at the intersection, and the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike.

Aiden Taylor, 21, died on the scene from his injuries, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The 21-year-old driver of the Kia had minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

