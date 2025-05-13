Safety encouraged after 2 deadly motorcycle crashes in past 3 days

DAYTON — Safety is encouraged after two deadly motorcycle crashes in the past three days.

We are looking at the concerns that drivers and riders have, and what everyone can do to stay safe on the roads this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

These crashes come as May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz says that Ohio has the fifth most motorcycle riders, according to Motorcycle Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a person died after a motorcycle crash on Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard.

Ohio leaders are encouraging motorcycle riders to be safe this month.

“The Ohio Traffic Safety Office wants to remind all drivers to look twice when they are out on the roads,” said Michele Piko, Motorcycle Ohio Statewide Coordinator. “You might just save someone’s life.”

Hershovitz says the Ohio Traffic Safety Office is encouraging riders to wear helmets.

We will update this developing story.

