At least 1 hurt after car hits person in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after being hit by a car in Montgomery County Saturday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian strike near the intersection of W Siebenthaler Ave and Salem Ave just before 10:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were later dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher confirmed at least one person had been transported to an area hospital, but their current condition was unknown.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

