Classmates, teachers gather to honor ‘beloved’ 12-year-old student killed in shooting

DAYTON — Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy students and teachers gathered to honor the life and legacy of 12-year-old Isabella Amor-Carlos on Friday.

Isabella was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed just after midnight on Aug. 23. The shooting occurred in the first block of W. Third Street.

She was a 7th-grade student at Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The school’s staff, students, and families gathered to remember Isabella, according to a social media post from Dayton Public Schools.

Her classmates read original poems and her teachers shared their fond memories.

All who attended shared how much Isabella meant to them.

“Isabella will be greatly missed, but Charity Adams staff and students will remember her bright smile, kind and happy demeanor, and willingness to always help her fellow classmates,” the post said.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said she had attended the school since preschool.

“This student was an important member of the Charity Adams community and will be greatly missed by both staff and students,” Lawrence previously said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to all family and friends during this difficult time.”

Two men have since been arrested and charged in connection to Isabella’s death.

Antawan Benson Jr., 23, and Javen Conner, 19, both of Jefferson Twp., were charged with three counts of improper discharge of a firearm and one count of discharge of a firearm on Aug. 30, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The two men remain booked in Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

Isabella Amor-Carlos

Isabella Carlos (Photo contributed by family)

















