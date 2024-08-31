2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old girl charged

DAYTON — Two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed are now facing charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Antawan Benson Jr., 23, and Javen Conner, 19, both of Jefferson Twp., were charged Friday with three counts of improper discharge of a firearm and one count of discharge of a firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Antawan Benson Jr. (L) and Javen Conner (R) (Montgomery County Jail)

Both men were arrested earlier this week in connection to the death of Isabella Amor-Carlos who was killed after her home on W. Fairview Avenue was hit by gunfire Friday, a Dayton police source confirmed to News Center 7.

When they were arrested, Conner was also booked on a murder charge. A murder charge was not filed on Friday, according to court documents.

Both were arrested by Dayton police Wednesday at a home in the 5000 block of Derby Road in Jefferson Township, according to online jail records.

As previously reported, police believe the two men, or others, aimed at a house next door but one of their shots killed Carlos.

Both men remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



