‘It’s extremely tough;’ 2 men arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old girl as she slept in her bed

DAYTON — Family members are speaking out after Dayton police arrested two people in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered some of the details of the arrests made and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A stray bullet from random gunfire hit Isabella Amor-Carlos while she was sleeping early last Friday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Antawan Benson Jr. and Javen Conner were arrested in connection to the death of Isabella Amor-Carlos who was killed after her home on W. Fairview Avenue was hit by gunfire Friday, according to a Dayton police source.

TRENDING STORIES:

Conner is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge.

Benson is facing a weapons charge.

Both were arrested by Dayton police Wednesday at a home in the 5000 block of Derby Road in Jefferson Township, according to online jail records.

We will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Isabella Carlos (Photo contributed by family)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]