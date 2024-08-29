‘It’s extremely tough;’ 2 men arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old girl as she slept in her bed

DAYTON — Family members are speaking out after Dayton police arrested two people in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered some of the details of the arrests made and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.
A stray bullet from random gunfire hit Isabella Amor-Carlos while she was sleeping early last Friday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Antawan Benson Jr. and Javen Conner were arrested in connection to the death of Isabella Amor-Carlos who was killed after her home on W. Fairview Avenue was hit by gunfire Friday, according to a Dayton police source.
Conner is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge.
Benson is facing a weapons charge.
Both were arrested by Dayton police Wednesday at a home in the 5000 block of Derby Road in Jefferson Township, according to online jail records.
We will continue updating this story.
