Longtime local bakery temporarily closed after fire

DAYTON — A longtime local bakery is temporarily closed after a fire.

Smales Pretzel Bakery, located at 210 Xenia Avenue in Dayton, is closed this week after a small fire on Sunday, according to a social media post from the bakery.

The bakery said the fire was confined to the oven so there was no damage to the building.

“Big thanks to our neighbor, Pablo, for calling 911 and us when he saw smoke. And of course, the Dayton Fire Department did a wonderful job and were so kind,” the bakery said. “We had to promise them that we would reopen, and we will. It’s been a tough summer for us, so we would love your support when we open again next Wednesday.”

Smales Pretzel Bakery is family owned and operated for over 100 years, according to its Facebook page.

