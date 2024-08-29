Woman, young boy, infant girl found dead in Ohio apartment

COLUMBUS — An investigation is underway after a woman and two young children, including a baby girl, were found dead inside an Ohio apartment Thursday morning.

Columbus police officers were called to the 3300 block of Broadmoor Avenue near East Broad Street at 11 a.m. for a well-being check, according to WBNS. Neighbors reported smelling a foul odor in the area.

Police said 911 callers reported not hearing from a woman who lived at the address for a couple of days, WBNS reported.

Officers arrived and found a woman and two children. The children were a boy under 10 years old and an infant girl. They were pronounced dead aqt the scene at 11:09 a.m., WBNS reported.

Their identities have not been released.

