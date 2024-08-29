Woman, young boy, infant girl found dead in Ohio apartment

COLUMBUS — An investigation is underway after a woman and two young children, including a baby girl, were found dead inside an Ohio apartment Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Columbus police officers were called to the 3300 block of Broadmoor Avenue near East Broad Street at 11 a.m. for a well-being check, according to WBNS. Neighbors reported smelling a foul odor in the area.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old girl
- Wife of Springfield company’s president killed in crash on I-70
- Boar’s Head listeria outbreak kills 9, sickens 57
Police said 911 callers reported not hearing from a woman who lived at the address for a couple of days, WBNS reported.
Officers arrived and found a woman and two children. The children were a boy under 10 years old and an infant girl. They were pronounced dead aqt the scene at 11:09 a.m., WBNS reported.
Their identities have not been released.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]