‘He loved life;’ Community gathers to remember 16-year-old shot, killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday, and more than 200 people showed up for a balloon release in his memory.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson learns about the teen from family and friends as they honor his memory.

Da’Meko Taborn died in a car near the intersection of South Limestone Street and Eulcid Street.

Family and friends gathered in the same spot Thursday to share memories of Da’Meko.

“I’ve known Da’Meko, and watching him over these last two years has really inspired me,” Willie White said.

White is a pastor with I Love Fellowship Ministries in Springfield. He had a close bond with Da’Meko after meeting him through his grandson.

“If there would have been anybody that I thought would be here, that we would be releasing balloons and saying farewell, it wouldn’t have been Da’Meko,” White said.

A crowd showed up to pay their respects, bringing balloons in Da’Meko’s favorite colors, green and black.

“He loved life, and so all these people showed up because he was a very charismatic young man, and he just had a wit about himself that drew people to him,” White said.

Springfield police responded to two shootings Wednesday afternoon, the one that killed Da’Meko, and another on the same street that hospitalized the victim.

“We are treating these as if they are related at this time,” Allison Elliott Springfield Police Chief said.

White said during a prayer that the community needs to hold on to one another.

“What we can do is come together in love like this. What we can do is come together as a community like this, and when we come together, build on the positive momentum,” White said.

Police are still investigating these shootings and expect to have updates Friday.

©2025 Cox Media Group