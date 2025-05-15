Area Panera Bread closes after rent raised

DAYTON — An area Panera Bread permanently closed, and is now an empty building.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 6, the Panera Bread at 6550 Miller Lane is closed.

Everything from the sign to the items inside the store are gone.

A sign hanging at the empty storefront says that this location is closed and lists two other local Panera Breads to go to.

The general manager at the Panera Bread on Brown Street said the landlord of the Miller Lane location raised the rent. The Panera Bread warned employees they would be closing in late April, saying they could have a job at other locations.

Marty McKinney who lives near the former Panera Bread location says this is an extension of Butler County’s growth.

“In this area, we have grown a great deal and there’s more people moving in here, except they’re closing everything up and they’re raising all the rents around here for everybody, including the apartments and everything. It’s ridiculous,” McKinney said.

An associate with Panera Bread told News Center 7 that they do not have any plans to open additional stores in the area.

