Ohio man killed in murder-suicide while mowing his lawn, neighbors say

CLEVELAND — Police are conducting a suspected murder-suicide investigation in Cleveland.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday officers were first called out around 1:30 p.m. to the 15700 block of Munn Road in the West Park neighborhood, according to our CBS-affiliate WOIO.

There, officers found a man shot dead in the street.

TRENDING STORIES:

A neighbor told WOIO the victim was mowing the lawn when he was killed.

“He was a great neighbor, he was a great guy,” a neighbor said of the murder victim with tears in his eyes.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Cleveland police said officers immediately began searching for the suspect and located his car just minutes away.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found the suspect, identified as Bryan Hunt, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group