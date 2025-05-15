4 in custody, officer hurt after fight breaks out at RTA Hub

DAYTON — Four people were taken into custody, and an officer was hurt after a large fight broke out in Dayton.

Around 4 p.m., Dayton police were called to the RTA Hub on South Main Street.

A group of juveniles got into an argument, and police worked to move them away from the hub, according to Sgt. Jon Zimmerman.

The argument turned physical and quickly grew.

Officers deployed pepper spray in attempts to break up the fights.

An officer was injured after falling and hurting his wrist and knee.

Four people were taken into custody, Zimmerman said.

We are working to learn if anyone is facing charges and how the officer is doing.

We will continue to follow this story.

