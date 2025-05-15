State lawmaker pushes to ban noon football kickoffs for state universities

COLUMBUS — An Ohio state representative has presented a bill that could directly impact Ohio State’s football schedule.

Rep. Tex Fischer (R-Boardman) has penned a bill regarding the start times of college football games.

The proposed bill states that no college football games played in Ohio should start before 3:30 p.m. when “one competing team is the football team of a state university” or when “both competing teams are ranked among the top ten teams in the Associated Press poll.”

Fischer reposted a post on X, formerly Twitter, featuring the proposed bill.

“A few weeks ago, I said it would be a crime for FOX to put Ohio State vs Texas at noon. Promises made, promises kept,” Fischer wrote.

The proposed bill includes an exception for games between two teams involved in a “college football tradition,” such as the annual Ohio State-Michigan game.

