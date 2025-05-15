Man in custody after brief police chase; arrested in connection with Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A wanted man is in custody following a brief police chase in Montgomery County early Thursday.

Deputies located a Black Cadillac Escalade in Harrison Township around 6:30 a.m. that was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Dayton Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the stabbing happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

The Escalade fled from deputies into Dayton, and a pursuit began.

“Minutes into the pursuit, the Escalade crashed near the intersection of Otterbein Avenue and Lori Sue Avenue, where the driver bailed on foot,” the sheriff’s office said. “The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.”

Dayton Police arrived to assist, and the suspect was transferred into their custody.

