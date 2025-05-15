Man walks out of Lowe’s with stolen air compressor after faking return

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking the public to help identify a man who stole an air compressor from Lowe’s after attempting to return it at the service desk.

Beavercreek Police made a post on social media Thursday that they are searching for a man who stole a DeWalt air compressor from Lowe’s on May 7.

The man entered the hardware store at 2850 Centre Drive around 5:45 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

The suspect picked up a DeWalt air compressor and attempted to return it at the service desk.

The return was declined. The suspect then left the store with the merchandise and didn’t pay for it, according to the social media post.

The suspect left in a black SUV. Beavercreek Police posted photos of the man and the vehicle he drove off in from the store’s security cameras.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect calls Officer Millette at (937) 426-1225, ext. 144, or sends an email to millettej@beavercreekohio.gov.

