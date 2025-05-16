Risk for severe storms; damaging winds, hail, brief tornado possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a potential for severe weather in the region on Friday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking this system. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS live on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
It will be a dry, very warm, and muggy start today with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat index will be near 90 degrees.
Ritz says the risk of severe storms will be after 5 p.m. Storms will develop west of the region Friday.
“All severe weather threats are possible, including significant damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.”
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a 3/5, enhanced risk for severe weather.
Ritz says severe weather threats should be out of the region after 11 p.m.
We will continue to update this story.
