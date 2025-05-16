Police searching for ‘possibly armed,’ endangered missing 46-year-old man

VANDALIA — Do you know this man?

Vandalia Police are looking for Robert Crisp, 46, after they found a vehicle belonging to him on May 11 in the area of Northwoods Boulevard, according to a social media post.

They believe he was in the area and entered him as a missing adult.

“He lives in Miami Township and may have been seen on a surveillance camera in Butler Township off Old Springfield Rd,” the department said on Facebook. “Crisp may be suffering from a mental health crisis and is possibly armed.”

He is 6 feet, one inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds.

Crisp may be wearing long pants and a long-sleeved jacket or shit.

If you see a man matching Crisp’s description, call 911 and do not approach him, Vandalia Police stated.

Robert Crisp, Endangered Missing Adult Photo contributed by Vandalia Police (via Facebook) (Vandalia Police (via Facebook) /Vandalia Police (via Facebook))

