Police searching for ‘possibly armed,’ endangered missing 46-year-old man

VANDALIA — Do you know this man?
Vandalia Police are looking for Robert Crisp, 46, after they found a vehicle belonging to him on May 11 in the area of Northwoods Boulevard, according to a social media post.
They believe he was in the area and entered him as a missing adult.
“He lives in Miami Township and may have been seen on a surveillance camera in Butler Township off Old Springfield Rd,” the department said on Facebook. “Crisp may be suffering from a mental health crisis and is possibly armed.”
He is 6 feet, one inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds.
Crisp may be wearing long pants and a long-sleeved jacket or shit.
If you see a man matching Crisp’s description, call 911 and do not approach him, Vandalia Police stated.
