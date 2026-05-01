2 city councils extend temporary bans on new gas stations across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local city councils voted to extend their temporary bans on new gas stations.

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The Kettering City Council and the Troy City Council each approved their moratoriums on gas stations this week.

Kettering officials originally enacted a 16-month freeze on gas stations and convenience stores in August 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Troy officials voted in January to impose a moratorium on the approval of new gas stations through May 30.

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The Kettering City Council voted on Tuesday, April 28, to extend its moratorium to another 60 days, past its original expiration of June 30.

“We do moratoriums sparingly, and we do them when we think current zoning code regulations may not adequately guide the location and approval of uses,” said Matt Greeson, city manager.

The Troy City Council extended its temporary ban from May 30 to the end of August.

The city has 20 gas stations within its city limits, which account for 40 percent of the gas stations in Miami County, according to a social media post.

“Troy has a very high number of gas stations for a city our size. We are pausing to ensure that new gas station approvals are in line with the new UDC (Unified Development Code), which is still in the draft stage,” said Robin Oda, Troy Mayor.

The moratorium will allow the city of Troy to review zoning code regulations about gas stations.

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