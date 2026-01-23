City council passes temporary ban on new gas stations in Troy

TROY — A local city council has passed a temporary ban on new gas stations.

The Troy City Council voted to impose a moratorium through May 30 on the approval of gas stations, according to a city spokesperson.

The moratorium allows the city to review zoning code regulations about gas stations.

“We have over 20 gas stations, which is high for a town of our size,” says Development Director Tim Davis, “While no current applications are in progress, and as we are developing a new UDC (United Development Code) to support our Comprehensive Plan, this is a good time to place a moratorium and review our needs and future opportunities.”

They can research the effects of new stations on the environment, traffic, noise, and lighting levels, the city spokesperson said.

