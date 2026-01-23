STAY INFORMED: First school delay announced as freezing temps expected

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district in the Miami Valley has announced it will start late on Friday.

Bellefontaine City Schools is on a two-hour delay due to forecasted windchill temperatures tomorrow, the district said on social media.

We will continue to update this developing story.

