Board of Education votes to shut down high school at end of school year

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City Schools’ Board of Education decided it will close one of the schools at the end of the year.

For two months, the Springfield City Schools leaders have been focusing on the future of the School of Innovation.

The board voted 4-1 to shut down the School of Innovation at the end of the 2025-2026 school year, which affects approximately 100 students.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the district said it faces growing budget constraints tied to inadequate and inequitable state funding.

If the board decided to keep the school open, the district would be $10 million in debt in 2030.

District leaders previously said it costs $23,000 per student at the School of Innovation and $11,000 per student at all other schools.

After the vote Thursday night, several parents left the meeting.

Myra Starr has a grandchild who is a freshman at the School of Innovation.

“I’m really sad. I’m very concerned about the students that are involved and how that’s going to impact them long term,” Starr said.

