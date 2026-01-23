Inmate learns punishment for punching corrections officer in face

WARREN COUNTY — An inmate in Warren County has learned his punishment for punching a corrections officer in the face, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Warren County grand jury convicted Todd Anthony King, 63, of felonious assault and assault on a corrections officer.

King is currently an inmate at the Warren Correctional Institution.

TRENDING STORIES:

In July 2024, King began serving his sentence for two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, and inducing panic.

The prosecutor’s office said King punched a prison investigator in the face after refusing to hand over contraband items.

The assault left the officer with a fractured orbital.

“A case like this demonstrates the risk that ODRC staff face each day when they enter those prison walls – all to keep the rest of society safe. Unfortunately, when certain people do horrible things when they walk free among us, they don’t stop doing horrible things once they’re locked up,” Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

King was sentenced to six to nine years in prison, which will be served consecutively to the time he’s currently serving.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group