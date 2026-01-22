911 call reveals new details in shooting that killed 23-year-old Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD — A 911 call reveals new details in a deadly shooting that happened in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Middle Street just before 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The information in the 911 call indicates this shooting has family connections.

“My brother just shot my boyfriend,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

“Why did he shoot him?” the dispatcher asked.

“They started fighting, and DJ ran upstairs and got Ceyion’s gun and shot him,” the caller said.

The call sent several Springfield police officers to the scene.

The dispatcher continued trying to get information from the caller.

“Where’s the gun at?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know. He wouldn’t let me have it. They started fighting in the kitchen, I separated them,” the caller said. “He’s upstairs. I got two babies.”

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ceyion Forrest, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Forrest was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Douglas Hall Jr., 20, was arrested in connection with this shooting.

He remains booked in the Clark County Jail on suspicion of murder and felonious assault.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with one neighbor who said she saw the police presence.

“We kind of stayed in the house because of what was going on, and my mom, she gets nervous because she’s in her late 70’s,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group