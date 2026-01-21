1 killed, 2 injured after crash on Ohio roadway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were injured after a crash on an Ohio roadway on Tuesday night.

Around 9:18 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash on U.S> 40 near Darby Creek Drive, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Investigation revealed that a GMC Pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 40 near Darby Creek Drive.

At the same time, a Cadillac CTS was heading east on the same road.

The pickup truck turned south on Darby Creek Drive while crossing the eastbound lanes on U.S. 40, and the Cadillac struck the pickup truck on its passenger side, WBNS-10 TV reported.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that the pickup truck was facing west in the eastbound lanes.

The driver and the passenger were ejected from the pickup truck, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Cadillac was found in a field.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the pickup truck was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but their condition later improved, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

