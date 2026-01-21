2 Ohio college students found dead inside car in residence hall parking lot

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Two college students in Ohio were found dead inside a car on Monday, according to a statement from the university.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened at Franciscan University of Steubenville, which is a private university located in Jefferson County.

TRENDING STORIES:

University President Father Dave Pivonka said Luke Reimer, 20, of Florida, and Mary Mich, 20, of Pennsylvania, were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the St. Agnes Residence Hall.

“At this time, early indicators suggest this was a tragic accident related to a potential vehicle exhaust or engine malfunction,” Pivonka said.

CBS affiliate WTRF reported that Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson said no foul play is suspected.

“We grieve the loss of two young lives, and our hearts ache for their families, friends, classmates, professors, and all who knew and loved them,” Pivonka said.

The university is providing counselors and friars to students in their residence halls and the J.C. Williams Center.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is struggling, grieving, or in need of support to make use of these resources and to reach out to a trusted friend, faculty member, or staff member,” Pivonka said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Steubenville Police Department.

Below is the entire statement from the university:

It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of two of our students, Luke Reimer, 20, of Indian Shores, Florida, and Mary Mich, 20, of Downington, Pennsylvania. Luke and Mary were found inside a motor vehicle shortly after noon today in the parking lot of St. Agnes Residence Hall. The Steubenville Police Department is investigating. At this time, early indicators suggest this was a tragic accident related to a potential vehicle exhaust or engine malfunction. This news brings profound sorrow to our entire Franciscan University community. We grieve the loss of two young lives, and our hearts ache for their families, friends, classmates, professors, and all who knew and loved them. Please know that we are holding Luke and Mary, and all who mourn them, close in prayer, asking the Lord for comfort, mercy, and peace. In moments such as this, it is especially important that we care for one another. Counselors and friars are being made available to our students in their residence halls and at the J.C. Williams Center. I strongly encourage anyone who is struggling, grieving, or in need of support to make use of these resources and to reach out to a trusted friend, faculty member, or staff member. We invite parents who may have questions to contact Kim King, vice president of Student Life, at <a href="mailto:kking@franciscan.edu" rel="">kking@franciscan.edu</a> or 740-283-6490. Out of respect for our students and in recognition of our shared grief, all campus events scheduled for this evening are cancelled. Instead, I invite our entire community to come together in prayer. We will gather for a Holy Hour and Rosary tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel to place Luke and Mary into the loving hands of our Lord and to ask for his consolation for our community. Let us remain united in faith, hope, and charity, carrying one another through this time of sorrow. May Christ, who wept at the death of his friend Lazarus and who conquered death through his Resurrection, be our strength and our peace. Please join us in continuing to pray for Luke and Mary, and for all who are grieving their loss. — Father Dave Pivonka, President of Franciscan University of Steubenville

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group