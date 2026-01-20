Man convicted in murder case of Uber driver requests new trial

CLARK COUNTY — The 83-year-old man who was convicted of the 2024 murder of an Uber driver last week has requested a new trial.

The attorney for William Brock filed a motion on Tuesday requesting a new trial and an acquittal of his conviction, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court documents.

Brock’s attorney stated in court documents that the jury instructions were “fatally flawed.”

“The jury was not instructed that they need not deliberate whether the State disproved any element of self-defense when Mr. Brock was presumed to have acted in self-defense,” the filing states. “The jury was not instructed that the State had to prove Ms. Hall was not unlawfully at Mr. Brock’s residence by a preponderance of the evidence in order to rebut the presumption of self-defense.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, a jury found Brock guilty of the murder of Lo-Letha Hall on Jan. 14. He was also convicted of felonious assault and kidnapping.

The filing requesting a new trial comes a day before Brock was set to be sentenced for his murder conviction. We’re working to learn if this filing will impact the sentencing date.

