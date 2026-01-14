‘I was fighting for my life;’ Man who admitted to shooting, killing Uber driver takes the stand

CLARK COUNTY — An 83-year-old who admitted to shooting and killing an Uber driver took the stand today.
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as William Brock addressed the court. Hear from him LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
In March 2024, William Brock admitted to shooting an Uber driver, who died hours later.
He claims he shot her in self-defense.
“The woman came into my house ... I was fighting for my life,” Brock said.
This story will be updated.
