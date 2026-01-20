36-year-old man dead after rollover crash near busy state route

CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car fatal crash that happened on Monday evening in Clinton County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on State Route 73 near mile marker 19 in Green Township, according to a spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2007 Dodge Ram truck was traveling southeast on SR 73 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The truck, operated by 36-year-old Jason Brock, of Hillsboro, went into a ditch and rolled several times, causing him to be ejected from the truck.

At the time of the crash, Brock was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock’s passenger, 21-year-old Hunter Evans, of Hillsboro, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation with the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

