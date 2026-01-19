Juvenile in critical condition after being shot in the head

TOLEDO — A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Toledo apartment complex on Sunday evening.

The shooting took place at the North Towne Village Apartments on Silverside Drive around 8 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said that a male juvenile was shot inside one of the apartments and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A suspect has not been identified, and the cause of the shooting is still unknown.

No one else in the apartment was injured.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group