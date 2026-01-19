‘It’s senseless;’ Neighbors tired of violence after woman reportedly shot at local park

DAYTON — Neighbors say that they are tired of the violence after a shooting early Sunday morning at Triangle Park in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with neighbors. He will also break down the 911 call LIVE in News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man called dispatchers around 7:11 a.m. near Ridge Avenue at Triangle Park.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, he describes the moment his girlfriend was reported shot.

“There was a guy who just shot my girlfriend. We were at Triangle Park, and we’re heading to the hospital right now,” he told dispatchers.

The man said that the shooter ran into them at the park and left in a black car, according to the 911 call.

A woman told Patterson that for a shooting to happen that early at Triangle Park is scary.

“It’s crazy because there are children around here,” said Kyra Cupp. “I think it’s senseless that people do these acts of violence and stuff.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group