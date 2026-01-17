30-year-old man dead after crash on I-75 ramp in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the man killed in a crash in Miami Township on Friday night.

Around 9:19 p.m., OSHP Troopers responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 75 near the exit ramp for State Route 725.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CR-V, operated by 30-year-old William Abner Jr. of New Lebanon, was traveling southbound on I-75.

Abner was approaching the exit for SR-725 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road into the grass and struck an overhead light pole.

Abner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

