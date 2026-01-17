28-year-old man passed out on roadway, arrested, charged with OVI

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man is in custody and has been charged with OVI after officers were called to a car being stopped in the middle of the roadway.

The call came in on Jan. 11 at 2:45 a.m. on Columbia Road between Hillard and Center Ridge Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car with the brake lights still on.

Inside the car, officers found a driver passed out behind the wheel with the car still in drive.

Officers used their cruisers to block the vehicle in to prevent the driver from fleeing, before waking up the driver.

It took over a minute for the driver to become responsive when he pushed the power button of his radio instead of the on-off button to shut off the engine.

The 28-year-old man showed signs of impairment but refused field sobriety tests.

He was arrested on OVI charges.

In the car, officers located an open container of Burnett’s liquor and a 9mm firearm.

The man refused a breath test and was charged with:

OVI

Using weapons while intoxicated

Possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group