1 dead after crash near I-75 ramp in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a crash in Miami Township Friday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash was reported at the Interstate 75 South off-ramp and Miamisburg Centerville Road intersection around 9:30 p.m.
The dispatcher said one person is dead, but it is unclear if there are any other injuries.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-75 SB just before the exit is slow due to traffic.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
