Medical helicopter requested after reported crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a reported crash in Darke County on Friday morning.
Deputies and medics responded around 7:25 a.m. to State Route 49 and Pitsburgh-Laura Road on a reported crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that CareFlight has been requested to the scene.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
