Multiple students forced out after dorm fire on UC’s campus

CINCINNATI — Multiple UC students were forced to evacuate after a dorm fire on campus late Thursday night.
Firefighters responded just before 10:20 p.m. on a reported fire in Morgens Hall, a large campus dorm, according to NBC affiliate WLWT-5 in Cincinnati.
Fire officials told CBS affiliate Local 12 in Cincinnati that 12 students were displaced due to the fire.
The Cincinnati Fire Department told Fox 19 that a Christmas tree started a “small fire” on the second floor at Morgens Hall.
No injuries were reported.
