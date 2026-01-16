Multiple students forced out after dorm fire on UC’s campus

CINCINNATI — Multiple UC students were forced to evacuate after a dorm fire on campus late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded just before 10:20 p.m. on a reported fire in Morgens Hall, a large campus dorm, according to NBC affiliate WLWT-5 in Cincinnati.

Fire officials told CBS affiliate Local 12 in Cincinnati that 12 students were displaced due to the fire.

The Cincinnati Fire Department told Fox 19 that a Christmas tree started a “small fire” on the second floor at Morgens Hall.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

